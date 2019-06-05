Hot and ready for summer!

Krispy Kreme just dropped its latest doughnut flavors for the summer.

Key Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry.

These fruity flavors are available now through June 16 at participating stores.

It looks like Krispy Kreme fans are already loving these new flavors too!

"Just got the key lime pie donut - it was delicious. Had key lime filling. Will be going back for more," said Connie on Krispy Kreme's Facebook page.

"Can confirm [strawberry] is delicious. Has a strawberry jelly inside," said Kitty.

