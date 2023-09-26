'Always tastes delicious' | After 13 years A Sweet Success! Bakery closes it's doors

It was run by a non-profit that supports mentally disabled adults

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A longtime Greensboro bakery is closing. After 13 years, A Sweet Success! Bakery will close next month.

The combination of chocolate and buttercream brings back memories for Laura Piedad.

"I discovered that their chocolate cake tasted like my mother's whoopie pies," she said.



She has been a returning customer for the past decade.

"You don't expect to come across a bakery that can re-create a memory like that, so it was very special to find that and it's going to be missed," Piedad said.



The bakery is run by the non-profit Sanctuary House, they provides services to adults with mental illness. A cause that means something to their customers.



Whether it was a cake for a holiday or a special occasion, Piedad said the bakery's shoes will be hard to fill.



"It always taste delicious. I never doubted ordering from them because I knew it was gonna be great," Piedad said.



The bakery is already closed to the public but plans to fulfill wholesale contracts through October 12th.

Sanctuary House released a statement below following the closing:

Sanctuary House is deeply committed to the communities we serve and ensuring each aspect of our operations is aligned with our mission. After months of thoughtful review with our board of directors, advisers and partners, we have reached the decision to close our social-entrepreneurial program, A Sweet Success! Bakery, as of September 22, 2023. All current orders will be fulfilled and wholesale contracts will be honored through October 12, 2023. A limited bakery menu will be available through September 22, while our supplies last.

We are using this opportunity to prioritize services that have the greatest impact on our members, primarily focusing on our employment and education programming. Sanctuary House holds a 97% retention rate for placements of individuals in competitive community employment opportunities, and individuals have earned over $3.6 million in wages through these services. Our newest program, Tailored Care Management, was launched in December 2022 through the State of North Carolina and promises to assist individuals who are experiencing symptoms of mental illness or substance use disorder with all aspects of their wellness.

We have taken steps to minimize the impact this decision will have on Sanctuary House members and the community, and we appreciate the tremendous support we have received over the ten years of A Sweet Success! operations. We will continue to be excellent stewards of our resources and use this opportunity to prioritize services that have the greatest impact on our members and the mental health community.

