Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

The new grocery story is set to open up on Pisgah Church Road. Now, Greensboro is looking towards having a total of three Lidl grocery stores years down the road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro.

A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive.

"We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even more customers in the area with fresh, high quality options at low prices in the future," a spokesperson from the company said.

Earlier this year, Greensboro City Council voted in favor of approving a $1.4 million deal to bring a Lidl grocery store to downtown Greensboro.

This new Lidl store will be located on the corner of South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard.

City council leaders approved a motion to sell the lot to Lidl during a 9-0 vote.

"Welcome to the neighborhood," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said after the vote.

Now, Greensboro is looking towards having a total of three Lidl grocery stores in the city.

