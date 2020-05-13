GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's National Apple Pie Day and who doesn't love hot apple pie with a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream on it. No one. But loving pie and making it are two different things. Baking can be difficult so we went to the experts at The Cherry Pit Cafe to get a few baking tips.

Cafe owner April Douglas says first you must realize that there are several methods to bake the pies.

"My favorite is to take fresh apples, peel them ahead of time and cook them in a pot of water with sugar and brown sugar. Then pour it into a pie shell and bake it from there." said Douglas.

"We also like to use Granny Smith apples because they stay firmer and don't turn into a mush because no one wants applesauce pie."

Douglas went on to say that they like to braid strips of dough in the same fashion you would braid hair and them lay them across the pies in a lattice work style before baking.

If you need more information on The Cherry Pit Cafe go to their website.

