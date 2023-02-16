Big Ed’s to close after 25 years of business in the Triad area.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After 24 years as one of High Point's favorite chicken eateries, 'Big Ed's Chicken Pit' says it'll close for good later this month, and we caught up with the owner to talk about this difficult decision.

For Clay Jones and his family, chicken is the family business. For close to two and half decades, they've served the people of the Triad some of their favorite recipes.

However, on their Facebook page earlier this week, Big Ed's announced it's closing its doors over on Peachtree Drive for the last time on Feb. 25.

A few months back, another company came in and bought the building and the land the restaurant sits on from the previous owner.

Jones and his team drive to purchase the building outright but were turned down, so now Big Ed's has to say goodbye.

"It's been a good run these 24 years. It's been sinking in for the past few months. A lot of thinking and coming to work, sitting in here thinking about my customers. I've made a lot of friendships with people I get together with and play golf with. It's been a lot of fun", is how owner Clay Jones described his time in High Point.

Jones's daughter Ashley has been a staple at the restaurant for most of her life, but over the last four years, she became an official employee, spending most of her free time helping her family out at Big Ed's.

"I've been here since I was born obviously, but I've only worked here for four years. I've hung around while my parents worked. I've always enjoyed it here, my family is here, and my friends come in all the time, so it's just been part of my life" how Ashley Jones described her time at Big Ed's.