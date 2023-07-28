Biscuiville voted nation's #1 fast food breakfast

What's your favorite biscuit?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's official! Even though we all knew it was true.

The Greensboro-based chain was named the best of the best out of twenty nominees in both categories.

“Our guests tell us they want high quality, delicious food served with authentic southern hospitality and we are genuinely committed to meeting their needs," said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We also appreciate our local partners who produce our locally sourced ingredients and who are equally committed to delivering the highest quality products.”

"With breakfast platters and sides of grits, hash browns, or country gravy, plus indulgent sweet treats like their cheesecake stuffed waffle, it's no wonder folks return again and again," wrote USA Today on their website.

The winners were decided by public vote over the course of four weeks.

