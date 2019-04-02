BRENHAM, Texas — This is not your average brownie topped with ice cream.

Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream from Blue Bell arrives in stores beginning today.

Raspberry Fudge Brownie is a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.

“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager. “This is a concept we have worked on for a few years and now we have the perfect combination. The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, it is better than you could have ever imagined.”

Raspberry Fudge Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes but only for a limited time.

Also look for Tin Roof in stores now. Tin Roof is a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.

“We did not offer Tin Roof last year,” Schramm added. “But, it was one of our most requested flavors so we are happy to have it back in the line-up for 2019.”