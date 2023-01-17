Here's the tea: Bojangles just launched a hard sweet tea

Here in North Carolina, we love our sweet tea. Bojangles just added a twist to it!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Two iconic North Carolina staples teamed up to create a new adult beverage.

Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery collaborated to come up with Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea.

The brewery was founded in Boone back in 2013.

The owners said they've always been fans of North Carolina's iconic chain and reached out to Bojangles about the idea.

You won't be able to buy the hard tea at Bojangles restaurants, but it's expected to be in stores across North Carolina in the spring. The hard tea will come in 12 oz. cans, 16 oz. tall boys, and a 12-pack.

