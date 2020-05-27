Buffalo Wild Wings announces reopening in North Carolina

B-Dubs is back! Buffalo Wild Wings announced it is reopening its High Point and Winston-Salem locations on Friday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Buffalo Wild Wings is the latest restaurant chain to announce it is back in business.

On Friday, May 29, will open all of its locations in North Carolina, albeit, with coronavirus safety precautions in place, company officials said.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus safety precautions Buffalo Wild Wings will follow:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.

Full list of locations reopening Friday: