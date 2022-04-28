Busch Gardens brings new tastes to the 2022 Food & Wine Festival

This year features more than 30 new dishes to pair with cocktails, wines, and craft brews, including all-new menus inspired by Australia and Greece!

Spring is in the air, and that means it's time for Busch Gardens Williamsburg to bring back one of its annual celebrations: the fan-favorite Food & Wine Festival!

The theme park's festival begins Friday, April 28, and will run Thursdays through Sundays until June 12.

The festival, which serves up “authentic” tastes at 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, will also be held on Memorial Day.

This year features more than 30 new dishes to pair with cocktails, wines, and craft brews, including all-new menus inspired by Australia and Greece!

Enjoying the food and drinks the festival has to offer is included in regular admission, but parkgoers can save 10% with a 10-sample lanyard starting at $59, or save 20% with a 15-sampler offering.

In a press release, the park describes some of its new additions for 2022:

This year, guests can take a trip down under at the ALL-NEW Australia Food & Wine location. Featuring decadent dishes like the Snag on the Barbie, a banger sausage with vegemite caramelized onions and Lamington Cake, a sponge cake with raspberry jam, chocolate and coconut. These dishes pair best with the Aussie Mule or Foster’s®, an Australian-made beer.

New Location! Greece: Travel to the coastlines of Greece with authentic dishes like the Tirokroketes, fried cheese balls with tzatziki sauce and the Choriatiki Salata, a traditional Greek salad with feta, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and olives

New items! Japan: Tastebuds are transformed with the Impossi-Bao, Impossible® meat in a steamed bun topped with Asian slaw and the Spicy Tuna Sushi Cup, sushi rice with nori flakes, tuna, & spicy mayo.

New items! Italy: Sip on Luna Nuda and Roscato, red wines straight from the vines of Italy, while enjoying Fettuccini & Sundried Tomato Alfredo with house made pasta, spinach and kalamata olives.