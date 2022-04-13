x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Charlotte ranked among 7 most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food

"We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures."
Credit: SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte foodies rejoice because the Queen City was just named among the seven most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food.

"We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures," FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said. "Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness."

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

MORE ON WCNC: 'There's so much that North Carolina has to offer' | Matthews farmers' market connects community through locally-grown food

FOOD & WINE’s Next Great Food Cities 2022

7 Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers

  • Boise, Idaho
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Jersey City, New Jersey
  • Omaha, Nebraska
  • Tucson, Arizona

4 Small Cities with Impressive Food Scenes Worth Checking Out

  • Biddeford, Maine
  • Bozeman, Montana
  • Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Greenville, South Carolina

Some of the local restaurant's Food and Wine highlighted were:

Among many others

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

MORE ON WCNC: US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

 

More Videos

In Other News

What is renters insurance and why do I need it? | 2 Wants to Know