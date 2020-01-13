GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of Greensboro's restaurants received high praise from Yelp, a well-known, crowd-sourced review forum.

Yelp named Chez Genese as the 80th best restaurant on its 2020 "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list. Chez Genese is the highest-ranked restaurant in North Carolina. Banh Mi Brothers in Charlotte and Sunny Point Café in Asheville also made the list.

"It's exciting," Annette Pittman, Chez Genese's general manager, said, "to think us, in little Greensboro."

Chez Genese serves french-inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Owner Kathryn Hubert opened the downtown eatery in October 2018.

The restaurant also advocates for autism thanks to Hubert. Fifty percent of the Chez Genese's staff is employed by individuals with "intellectual or developmental disabilities," Pittman said. Hubert's three cousins with autism inspired her hiring decisions.

Chez Genese Downtown Greensboro

Yelp is a popular crowd-sourced website directory and forum. The list is comprised of varying types of restaurants, from fine dining to food trucks. They generated the list by pulling data on top restaurants by ratings and the number of reviews in 2019. Representation was based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, according to Yelp. The site curated the list with the expertise of its own "community managers" around the country.

RELATED: Greensboro's Smith Street Diner named one of the best in America by Food Network

RELATED: Tackling Breakfast and Lunch with Famous Toastery