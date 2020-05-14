Chick-fil-A passes Taco Bell and Subway as third most-popular restaurant chain

The Atlanta-based chain saw a sizzling 13 percent sales increase in 2019.

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A continues to make inroads as one of America's favorite fast food stops, reportedly passing Taco Bell for third in sales in 2019.

According to Restaurant Business magazine, the Atlanta-based chain netted $11.32 billion in sales last year, leapfrogging Taco Bell into third on the overall list.

There's still a long way to go to catch up to #2 Starbucks ($21.38 billion) and #1 McDonald's ($40.41 billion). But Chick-fil-A's sales increase (13 percent) suggests they're catching up fast - McDonald's registered a 4.9 percent increase, Starbucks 8.6 percent.

"While Popeyes got a lot of the chicken buzz in 2019, Chick-fil-A had a busy year in its own right," Restaurant Business wrote of the restaurant.

Taco Bell is still close, with $11.29 billion in sales last year, though their growth rate of 9 percent also lagged behind Chick-fil-A's.

Burger King ranks fifth with $10.2 billion, ahead of Subway, which fell out of the top-5 entirely after a 2 percent decline in sales last year.

If you're curious about another popular Georgia chain - Waffle House ranked 45th, with $1.34 billion in sales.