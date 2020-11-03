Are you guilty of stock-piling Chick-fil-A sauces? Well, those days are long gone.
The chain announced Wednesday that it will release bottles of its deliciously addicting sauces in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores starting in April.
Customers will be able to snag sauces like their signature Chick-fil-A sauce, Polynesian, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces for just $3.49.
The best part? One-hundred percent of proceeds from the retail sauce bottles will go toward the brand’s scholarship program, which awards team members scholarships to help pay for their college education.
