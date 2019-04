Making s’mores is about to get easier – no need to buy the marshmallows and chocolate separately.

Stuffed Puffs will hit Walmart store shelves on April 28, according to the maker’s Instagram page.

Stuffed Puffs are marshmallows filled with real chocolate.

INSIDER reports not only will s’mores be easier to create, but they should be easier to eat – hopefully avoiding a mess of melted chocolate. The chocolate puffs will sell for $4 a bag.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: