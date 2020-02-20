EDEN, N.C. — It's hard to look away from the explosion that leveled the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Eden. The blast happened back in July 2019. A gas leak sent debris flying in all directions. Neighbors woke up to see what happened. No one was hurt, but no doubt fried chicken lovers weren't happy.

In the months since, the KFC on North Van Buren Road has slowly started coming back together. Crews rebuilt the fast food restaurant. The franchise started taking job applications.

Jobs are still available at the Eden KFC. They'll keep hiring through their opening date.

The franchise says they plan to re-open some time in March. They wouldn't give a specific date.

Here's to hoping any future explosions at the fast food joint only happen in customers' mouths; a blast of those famous 11 herbs and spices.

