GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fisher's Grille was founded in 1989 in an old building that was originally an A&P Grocery Store in the 1920's. Still today they are a "quick lunch" favorite among the downtown faithful.

Like most businesses they have seen huge drops in customers but manager Justin Houlagan says they are adapting and have managed to keep their full menu. They have even added a feature or two by selling beer, wine and growlers by take-out as well.

The menu is still the regular's favorites with the burgers and wings leading the way and although business is down the longtime favorite is holding their on for now.

And with any luck Fisher's will last another 31 years. If you want to grab a bite from them check them out online at www.fishersgrille.com or give them a call at (336) 275-8300.