Food

You can still get a taste of the North Carolina State Fair. Here's how!

Get a taste of your favorite fair snacks at the fairgrounds this month.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair may look different than previous years but you can still get a taste of some of your favorite fair foods. 

The event is take-out only. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Most vendors will be cash-only, but some will accept credit cards. An ATM will be available on the East Side of Dorton Arena. 

You can get your favorite meals from Oct.15-25 from 10 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

The fairground is at 1025 Blue Ridge Road. Customers can enter at Gate 9 off Trinity Road and park in the midway area. You can see a full list of the vendors' menus here. 

