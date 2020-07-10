You can still get a taste of the North Carolina State Fair. Here's how!

Get a taste of your favorite fair snacks at the fairgrounds this month.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair may look different than previous years but you can still get a taste of some of your favorite fair foods.

The event is take-out only. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Most vendors will be cash-only, but some will accept credit cards. An ATM will be available on the East Side of Dorton Arena.

You can get your favorite meals from Oct.15-25 from 10 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.