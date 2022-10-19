Ghassan's to open new location at the Grandover Shopping Center

The restaurant is thrilled to have another location set to open in Spring 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a second location at the Grandover Shopping Center!

The restaurant is thrilled to have another location in the Piedmont, and they continue to grow through the community.

Known for their award-winning menu, they are eager to expand their takeout and catering capabilities. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats is proud to be seen side by side with national chains such as Chick-fil-a, Publix, Starbucks, and Chipotle at the new Grandover Shopping Center.

They are set to be open for Spring of 20223, but the date is still to be determined.

More about Ghassan's

Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats: Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats’ 2 locations, food truck, and catering services is locally owned, operating since 1975.

They're known for its Mediterranean menu, as they offer a variety of pita sandwiches, chicken kabobs, rice bowls, dips, and salads. Not to mention their famous steak and cheese subs. There's is something for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and keto.

Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats has been a local, family-owned and operated for 45 years, making them a historic landmark in Greensboro.

For more information about Ghassan’s Restaurant, visit their website here.

