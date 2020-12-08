Dinner outdoors: Greensboro will shut down streets again to accommodate restaurants

Greensboro is shutting down traffic on prominent streets in to give more outdoor table space to local restaurants.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro will shut down prominent roads in Greensboro on the weekends to allow restaurants to seat tables in the street. The extra space aims to help restaurants struggling to boost business during the COViD-19 pandemic.

South Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street, will be closed from 4-10 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays for the next month, city officials said. The City Council will approve the issuing of special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way, officials said.

The city experimented with the idea for a weekend as a part of the "Open Streets" initiative earlier in May. Now the city is taking the closed streets a step further, implementing "Open Streets" every weekend until September 5th. It was important for the city to expand the seating in a way that allowed for pedestrians to maintain proper social distancing on the sidewalks, officials said in a release.