It's time for Greensboro's largest food truck festival

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival kicks off Sunday, August 29. We have a preview.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Food trucks have become a huge part of our culture. It seems everywhere you go there's another truck on the corner. But wouldn't it be nice if we could get them all in one place. Well, here you go. It's time for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

Festival coordinator Shari Kumeiga says it continues to grow every year.

"We started over by Chapman Street in the early days but eventually moved it to downtown and that's when the growth really began," said Kumeiga, "And now we are 50 trucks strong and still growing."

Food trucks all have a specialty and you can find something for everyone and maybe a few things you wouldn't expect.

"This year we even have alcohol-infused popsicles!" said Kumeiga, "And there's one truck that does specialty nachos in a bag!"

The festival is Sunday, August 29th from 3 pm to 9 pm. You can find the trucks on Elm Street, Market Street, and Greene Street.

The event is free.