GREENSBORO, N.C. — Making something from scratch for mom would be the perfect Mother's Day gift but it would be even better if she could wake up to a special surprise.

We went to the experts to get help on making the perfect omelet, Chef John Smith at Harper's Restaurant. He says there are a few cheats that everyone should know to make the perfect omelet.

First... use a little milk with your eggs to make them extra fluffy.

Making the perfect omelet

Next, warm the pan BEFORE you pour the egg and milk mixture in. That way the eggs will begin to set immediately.

Put your chopped veggies in with the egg mixture immediately.

Then tilt the pan and let the egg mixture in the middle run out to the edges so it will cook as quickly and the edge of the omelet is.

And finally...here's the hard part. The dreaded FLIP! John said "You tilt the pan away from you then use a spatula under the edge farthest from you to lift the edge. The its a little push of the spatula and a small flick of the pan up towards you. He says it just takes practice but once you feel it you can make an omelet in about 2 minutes!

If cooking isn't your thing you can always order their lunch or dinner takeout.

