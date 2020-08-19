A direct pipeline to Triad restaurants

The High Point Chamber of Commerce has a one-stop shop for the latest on your favorite eateries!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Chamber of Commerce president Patrick Chapin knows that the way to our hearts is through food. But with the pandemic, it is hard to stay up on all the changes with our local restaurants. Are they offering curbside pick-up? Do they deliver? Are there daily specials? Is it "contactless"?

So they created a Facebook page called The High Point Food Mob and it's been a huge success!

"It has become the best way to stay connected to ALL the restaurants in our area. People realized that they can get all the latest deals and services that seem to change almost daily these days, all from one Facebook page," continued Chapin.

"It is growing every day. Even now we have more than eight thousand subscribers to the page. And it's not just a resource for our citizens. Visitors are discovering it as well. We have High Point University parents and students joining as well as Furniture Market patrons."