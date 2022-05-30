Inflation, gas prices impacting organization that feeds kids on weekends in Winston-Salem

Inflation, rise in gas prices has impacted H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem as it tries to feed kids on the weekends.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Inflation and gas prices have impacted everyone in some way, but it's really been a burden for non-profit organizations like H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem.

H.O.P.E. stands for help our people eat. The organization distributes around 1,000 meals to kids and more than 2,500 pounds of fresh fruit and veggies for families each weekend.

Scott Best, executive director, said they are a vital piece to many lives. He said there are around 30,000 students in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools that qualify for free or reduced lunches.

"There's tens of thousands of children that go to school depending on food that is provided there, and filling that gap on Saturdays and Sundays, it is a vital step to get something nutritious into the hands of a child," Best said.

He said the meals consist of turkey and cheese sandwiches, fruit and a healthy treat. They also come with milk or bottled water. He explained the cost of milk is up 30% and meat has doubled in price. However, Best said what really has hurt them the most is gas. He said they're spending about 60% more on gas than they have been in the last year.

"Most of the things that we spend money on have gone up. We are a mobile distribution model. We have a H.O.P.E. truck, H.O.P.E. vans that go out on routes and distribute this food so that has been a huge huge hit to our budget," Best said.

H.O.P.E. uses trucks and vans to deliver those meals every weekend. As you can imagine, the cost adds up.

"It's worrisome because it's a bit out of our control, the prices of things that we need to purchase. We've seen a drop in certain donations coupled with an increase in need," Best said.

Here's how you can help: