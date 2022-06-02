Do you want your pet to appear on a NoDa Brewing Company beer?

The winning dog and cat photo will be featured on a limited edition can of Rescue Brew, a special beer brewed by NoDa Brewing Company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte and NoDa Brewing Company collaborated for a second year to raise money to support the mission of HSC.

Rescue Brew, which is an online photo competition featuring cats and dogs, will run through May 31 with the winning entries being announced on June 2.

Members of the Charlotte community and beyond are encouraged to submit photos of their dogs or cats to compete for the Top Dog or Queen City Kitty title. The winning dog and cat photo will be featured on a limited edition can of Rescue Brew, a special beer brewed by NoDa Brewing Company exclusively for this fundraiser.

The winning photos will be turned into a custom portrait by Charlotte artist Helen Barnard. Those portraits will then become the official Rescue Brew 2022 can label.

“This fundraiser was a huge success last year! We surpassed our goal by more than $40,000 which was completely unexpected,” Cody Nations, Marketing Director of NoDa Brewing Company, said. “We’re honored to be a part of this incredible initiative with HSC and to help as many cats and dogs in Charlotte that need our support.”

Those interested can submit their pet's photo and a brief description explaining why their dog or cat is the perfect face for Rescue Brew! All photo submissions require a $10 entry fee. For voters, $1 equals 1 vote, per photo. All funds raised will support the mission of HSC and go directly to help animals at the Humane Society of Charlotte.

Key Dates:

April 20 – May 23, 2022: Online photo submission period via RescueBrewCLT.com

May 23 – May 31, 2022: Continued voting period. No additional photo submissions will be accepted

June 2, 2022: Rescue Brew contest winners announced

June 22, 2022: Rescue Brew can label reveal

July 8, 2022: Rescue Brew Launch Paw-ty at NoDa Brewing. Rescue Brew will be on tap and 4-packs will be available for purchase

