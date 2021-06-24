Hy-Vee attempts world record for largest serving of pancakes

The Hy-Vee in Blue Springs, Missouri is whipping up 13,000 pancakes in hopes of becoming the new Guinness World Record holder.

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss — Hy-Vee may very well be the next Guinness World Records holder for the "largest serving of pancakes."

The store in Blue Springs, Missouri attempted the record on Thursday, June 24 by whipping up approximately 13,000 pancakes.

The current Guinness World Records title for the largest serving of pancakes was set in Moscow, Russia, in 2017, with 12,716 pancakes. In order to break that record, one Hy-Vee employee said it takes a lot of math.

"We figure out how many pancakes we need to do, how long it's going to take, how many we have to do per minute, per hour," said Bryan, a food service supervisor at the Blue Springs Hy-Vee.

With math in mind, the team mixed up 3,500 lbs. of pancake batter. They heated up six griddles and manned them with 14 chefs.

The entire feat is expected to take less than 8 hours. The team started at 5 a.m. and plan to finish around 1 p.m. Afterwards, all of the pancakes will be donated to local food banks.

"We want to make sure it's food safe so people can consume them. So yeah the health inspectors here, we have the reefer truck keeping everything cold, we have the temperature on the pancake batter all the way through to make sure everything is safe as we possibly can," said Bryan.