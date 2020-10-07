The heart and soul of a true Italian pizzeria. Meet Sal.

There's a new pizzeria opening in Greensboro next week and the owner talked with us about how they plan to handle the cleaning process but also about his back story. A native of Naples, Italy "Sal" said they have perfected what is known as the New York Style pizza. In case you didn't know Italian immigrants in the early days of our country adapted the traditional pizza recipes to the New York style we know today. Sal says he thinks they have the best version anywhere.