FORSYTH, Ga. — Across the nation Thursday, people honored the men and women in blue for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Right here in Central Georgia, Jonah's Pizza gave officers and other first responders a discounted meal for their service.

Owner Eric Thomas says the restaurant can't do enough for law enforcement.

"it makes us feel good, not great, because I don't think we can afford to do enough, but it makes us feel good, and we appreciate being able to do it," said Eric Thomas.

Jonah's Pizza is located on Johnston Street in downtown Forsyth.

