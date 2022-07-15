Krispy Kreme celebrating 85th anniversary with 85-cent orignal dozens

Krispy Kreme's celebrating its 85th birthday by offering 85-cent dozens of its legendary original glazed doughnuts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary doughnut maker Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday in grand fashion, including a sweepstakes that will give thousands of people free doughnuts for an entire year.

Krispy Kreme will award 8,500 people with free doughnuts for a year as part of the celebration. And while it's too late to enter the sweepstakes, you can still get a great deal on those oh-so-sweet treats.

Krispy Kreme is offering dozens of its original glazed for 85 cents on Friday, July 15. Customers can redeem the 85-cent dozen coupon with the purchase of any dozen online or in stores. Online customers should use promo code 85YEARS to get the discount.

Krispy Kreme's also giving away free singles all summer long. Any time the "Hot Now" sign is no, swing into your Krispy Kreme and you can get a free, hot original glazed doughnut through Labor Day. No purchase is necessary to get a freebie.

The following Charlotte-area Krispy Kreme locations are participating in the promotion:

South End: 2116 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

Pineville: 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

Sharon Amity: 119 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte

Matthews: 9301 East Independence Boulevard

Gastonia: 2990 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia

Rock Hill: 1525 Celanese Road, Rock Hill

Concord Mills: 8018 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord

Hickory: 1879 Startown Road, Hickory