Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday with this $1 offer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday on Friday, July 16 with a sweet doughnut deal.

Krispy Kreme said customers who visit their shops on Friday can get a dozen doughnuts for just $1 with a purchase of any dozen.

According to the North Carolina Museum of History, the doughnut shop was born out of the Great Depression.

In 1933, the creator the doughnut, Vernon Rudolph met a French chef in New Orleans and purchased a “secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe” from the gentleman.

