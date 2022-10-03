Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

For one week only, Krispy Kreme lovers can enjoy leprechauns, rainbows and shamrocks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a sweet treat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Forget a pot of gold, there's something even sweeter at the end of the rainbow: Krispy Kreme doughnuts!

The iconic North Carolina-based doughnut chain unveiled a limited edition collection of St. Patrick's Day treats. The new doughnuts will be available through March 17 at participating locations and come with their own special box.

Krispy Kreme will have four specialty doughnuts available in stores for St. Patrick's Day:

Lenny Leprechaun: A glazed doughnut decorated like a leprechaun with green and black icing, buttercream and a fondant hat.

Starting TODAY, discover what's truly at the end of the 🌈 with Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick's Day Collection! Introducing... Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Krispy Kreme will be offering End of the Rainbow dozens featuring three of each specialty doughnut, complete with a special St. Patrick's box.

Krispy Kreme Goes Green

For two days only, Krispy Kreme will change its signature original glazed doughnuts. On March 16 and 17, the "O'riginal" glazed doughnuts will be solid green for celebrations. Pre-orders will be available on March 14-15. Click here for more details.

Krispy Kreme locations in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Hickory, Matthews, Rock Hill and Salisbury will be participating in the St. Patrick's Day promotion.

