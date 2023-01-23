Lexington restaurant temporarily closed in 2023 after total loss fire

A fire destroyed a restaurant in Lexington in September. The owner says dealing with the insurance claim and the clean-up may take longer than she expected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped.

You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022.

Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to help when they discovered the building was on fire.

Cornell hoped to reopen this year. She recently decided to hold off, saying she'd try again next year.

The owner's daughter, Bishop, says contractors have a lot of work to complete.

The co-owner released the following statement:

Unfortunately, we do not foresee being open in 2023. As you know we had a total loss that along with insurance company processes and clean up has taken a while to get going. We absolutely will reopen as soon as possible. We are very excited to have Jason Hedrick doing our rebuild and look forward to a beautiful finished product We have been told to expect 12-16 months.

Stay connected to the latest local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app today!

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.