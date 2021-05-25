Little Light Bread & Soup Co. shines bright on customers in need

What started as a way to give back to the community from their kitchen has turned into a full business for Caitlin Ryan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A restaurant with service in its roots is opening up a brick-and-mortar shop in Greensboro.

Little Light Bread & Soup Co. began giving away food during the pandemic to people in need. Through donations, customers who could afford to cover the cost of other's meals would do so, and Greensboro's food scene became more wholesome in the process.

The generosity, owner Caitlin Ryan said, came from a renewed sense of purpose following her second chance at life. Both her and her partner, Lexie, have struggled with substance abuse before finding the road to recovery. The darkest moments were in need of a little light.

“It just got to the point where I didn’t want to live and I didn’t want to die, so I scrapped myself off the floor one last time and got myself into a meeting for people like us and it worked this time," Caitlin said.

With her second chance, Caitlin resolved to serve others in her community. Trained as a chef in Philadelphia, she saw a need during the pandemic to help people who couldn't afford delivery but who she felt deserved quality meals.

She began Little Light Bread & Soup Co. out of her kitchen. The name is inspired by her daughter. The response from customers in the Triad was so great that she could afford to turn her Italian-themed cuisine into a full-time venture. The new location on Yanceyville Rd. opens Tuesday night.