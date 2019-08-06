GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today in the News 2 Kitchen, we're hangning with Bonefish Grill. Up first is the recipe for Creme Brulee French toast, followed by Lobster rolls.

Creme Brulee French Toast

Ingredients

1 Loaf Baguette Bread

4 Ea. Large Egg Yolks

2 Ea. Large Eggs, Beaten

1 ½ Cups Half and Half

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 Tbsp. Grand Marnier

2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

2/3 Cup Sugar in The Raw

Whipped Cream for Topping

Preparation

Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12 each 1” thick slices that are 4” long.

Combine the egg yolks, eggs, half and half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl and whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy.

Place the baguette slices in a rectangular baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for 30 additional minutes. Drain excess egg mixture from the bread slices.

Working in four small batches, melt ½ Tbsp. butter in a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn slices over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Place baguette slices on a broiler pan. Repeat until all the baguette slices are cooked.

Evenly sprinkle sugar over each baguette slice.

Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly, but be careful not to scorch or burn the bread.

Arrange baguette slices on a warm platter and serve with Mascarpone whipped cream.

TIP- Fresh berries and warm syrup are additional options as well or rich chocolate ganache if you’re feeling truly sinful.

Lobster Roll (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

1/2 Lobster Meat, Freshly cooked or CKL Lobster Meat, Previously cooked

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

1/4 Cup Celery, 1/4” Dice

2 TBSP Lemon Juice, Freshly squeezed

1 TBSP Green Onions, Chopped

1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped

Pinch of Kosher Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 pieces Lobster Roll Bread (Recipe follows)

2 TBSP Melted Butter

Directions: