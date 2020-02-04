MEBANE, N.C. — Many family owned restaurants are helping families in need, now a national chain is offering its support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The McDonald’s in Mebane is providing free kids meals for children under the age of 12.

Stop by their drive through between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up a meal.

Kids get a burger, nuggets, fries or a fruit.

The owner Cliff Haley said right now this is only offered at the Mebane and Burlington McDonald’s.

“My community in good times always supports me very well so when it’s bad times like this I try to give back," Haley said. "This was the best way to do that with schools not in session and kids not getting meals from school we saw there was a need.”

The free meals will be offered until the end of the school year or June 1.



