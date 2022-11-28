Mike's Vegan Cookout restaurant coming soon to Greensboro

Vegan food truck owner, Mike Roach, is opening up a new restaurant – Mike’s Vegan Hot Dogs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When people hear about vegan food, some folks turn up their noses. If you've ever met, Mike Roach, he'd say you'd be dead wrong if you tasted his version of vegan. He'll even tell you how much it's saved his life!



Entrepreneur, Mike Roach, said his company "Mike's Vegan Hot dogs", also known as "Mike's Vegan Cookout", went from a dream to brick-and-mortar store in no time.

WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton sat down and asked Roach how he got started in the vegan business.

"My wife had started me up with this lifestyle. It saved my life," Roach explained.

He said he believed a lot of the food he ate caused him to have depression and anxiety. In 2019, Roach started off with a food trailer in Chapel Hill called, Mike's Vegan Hot Dogs.

Roach posted the following statement on his company's Facebook page announcing his plans to open a restaurant in Greensboro.

You guys! What’s an amazing journey! I’m so touched by every single one of y’all!! Thank you for supporting my family and I through all the ups and down! This has been a dream of ours since we’ve opened up that little food trailer in Chapel Hill early 2019 and you guys made our DREAM come true!! For that I we will be forever grateful Greensboro NC are y’all ready?? For VIP, please comment and share to add you to the list. I love y’all.

His new restaurant will be located where the Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats used to be on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.