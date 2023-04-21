Mike's Vegan Grill officially to Greensboro in May, owner announces

Owner Mike Roach announced the date for the grand opening of his restaurant on Instagram Thursday

Mike's Vegan Grill will have its grand opening on May 20, owner Mike Roach announced on Instagram Thursday.

His new restaurant will be located where the Ghassan's Fresh Mediterranean Eats used to be on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton sat down with Roach in November and asked how he got started in the vegan business.

"My wife had started me up with this lifestyle. It saved my life," Roach explained.

He said he believed a lot of the food he ate caused him to have depression and anxiety. In 2019, Roach started off with a food trailer in Chapel Hill called, Mike's Vegan Hot Dogs.

