Mustard-flavored Skittles arrive for National Mustard Day. Here's how you can get a bag

MARYLAND, USA — To celebrate National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, Skittles candy and French's yellow mustard have teamed up to release limited-edition mustard-flavored Skittles.
Last year, French's released mustard-flavored donuts as part of their celebration campaign. This year, they're keeping the blend of tangy and sweet, adding mustard flavoring to fruit-flavored Skittles candies.
Pop-up events will be held in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City as part of a multi-stop tour on the East Coast of the United States. A 'mustard mobile' will travel across the coast on its way to the pop-up events while distributing samples and merchandise of the mustard-flavored candy.
Since there are no planned stops in Indiana, fun-sized packs of the limited-release Skittles can be obtained by entering an online sweepstakes.
Those wishing to have a chance at trying the new concoction can visit French's website between now and Aug. 5 to enter for a chance to win.