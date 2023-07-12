McDonald's is giving away free fries (any size) on National French Fry Day!

This one is for you! National French Fry is upon us and here's how you can snag some on July 13th.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Calling ALL FRENCH FRY LOVERS!

This one is for you! National French Fry is upon us and here's how you can snag some on July 13th.

McDonald's

McDonald's fans across the country can score the World's Famous Golden Arch Fries free of charge, through the McDonald’s App, with no purchase necessary at participating locations.

Burger King

In recognition of National French Fry Day, loyalty members of Burger King's Royal Perks can get a free order of fries – small, medium, or large – with any purchase through the app or BK.com on Friday.

Wendy's

Wendy's will give customers a free order of fries, any size, with any purchase made using the Wendy's app (one order per person) from Thursday to Sunday. You can even redeem the deal for an order of free seasoned potatoes – Wendy's breakfast fries. Just apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.