NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Blueberry season is heating up in North Carolina!

The NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) says despite record high temperatures in May, blueberry farmers expect a good crop this year.

“Farmers are always at the mercy of weather, and this May was one of the hottest on record,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “But the quality of the crop is still expected to be good.”

Click here to find U-pick farms in the Piedmont Triad.

To celebrate blueberry season, NCDA&CS will host two Blueberry Days at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh on June 20 and the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax on June 21. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., blueberry lovers can enjoy free samples of blueberries and blueberry ice cream. Market vendors will also be selling fresh blueberries and a variety of blueberry products.

Blueberry Facts: