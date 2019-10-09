GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly six years of serving up soups, salads and sandwiches in Greensboro came to end Tuesday. Newk's Eatery abruptly closed, announcing its last day of business in the Friendly Center.

Several customers wrote in to us, saying they saw a sign on the door explaining the restaurant was permanently closed.

We reached out to the restaurant. They sent us back this statement:

"The Newk's Greensboro location has closed due to a business decision of the franchise operator. Its last day of business was September 9, 2019, and all team members were made aware of the closing. Newk's has valued its time being part of the Greensboro community."

That closing date marks exactly six years since Newk's Eatery opened its Grandover Avnue, Friendly Center location. The restaurant opened its doors back on September 9, 2013.