Rapper Tigo B and Lamont Heath decided to bring their second 'Romeo's Vegan Burger' location to the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new restaurant is planting roots here in the city of Greensboro. Romeo's Vegan Burgers opened this month near the University of North Carolina Greensboro's campus.

Rapper Tigo B and his business partner Lamont Heath are co-owners of Romeo's Vegan Burgers.

After two years of business in Queen City, the pair decided to expand to Greensboro after realizing there wasn't much competition in the area and their origin story is one for the history books.

What started as just an idea, turned into a food truck in November of 2020, then one year later the two opened their first brick-and-mortar on the southside of Charlotte, and not even a year after that, they find themselves right here on Tate Street.

"This opportunity came up some months back, and I called my partner like this is a personal thing to me. This is my hometown and I think we should move on this opportunity, and that's how the Greensboro spot happened", Heath explains.

So, not only is this the first Romeo's in Greensboro, but it's also the first 100% vegan fast food restaurant in the city, and for Heath that is very special.

"I wanted to come to Greensboro because this is my home. We got another location in mind in another city, and it's all about growing the brand Romeo's. We feel like it can be just as relevant as Burger King, McDonald's, and so forth."

Tigo B is no stranger to Greensboro either, he tells us he's spent more than 15 years here in the city, and this is where his music career began. Now he wants to inspire the next generation of dreamers.