A 90's Greensboro institution is back with the original owner but new flair!

The Old Town Draught House is back with the same charm and an updated menu!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the 1990s, the Old Town Draught House was a local favorite. One of the first bars to have an unusual micro beer list, it packed them in every weekend and some weeknights.

Fast-forward 20-plus years, and the original owner is back to bring back the original charm but with an updated menu.

"I never thought that I would be back at the helm here, but we thought it was time, and we truly love this place," said owner Kayne Fisher. "My career began here, so it's like a dream come true."

After six weeks of work, the restaurant is back to its old glory. With a few upgrades.