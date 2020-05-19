Longtime local restaurant says times may change but the favorite dishes do not

Pastabilities owner says their lasagna has always been a staple and continues to keep the restaurant going.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cindy Essa has been a staple in the triad for 25 years at her restaurant Pastabilities. And still today even during the pandemic, their lasagna still reigns supreme in their menu. The restaurant, known for their pasta and soups still draws on their usuals to keep things afloat.

"Even during these times we still look to the people that have been eating here for decades to come by asking for their favorite dishes. Our lasagna still ranks number one even in these times." says Essa.

Essa's mother has been working for 30 years in the area and continues to make the desserts for both her daughter Cindy's restaurant as well as for her son Ray who owns Cafe Pasta on State Street in Greensboro.

"We love our "usuals" and if it weren't for them we wouldn't be here at all." continued Essa.