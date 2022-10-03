Pay what you can at Greensboro restaurant

Little Light Bread and Soup Co. gives customers the opportunity to pay what they can.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices, childcare, groceries - the price of everything is going up and some are wondering where their next meal will come from. A Greensboro restaurant is hoping to feed the community with their pay what you can model.

"That song says this little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine," said Frances Gladden, a customer of Little Light Bread and Soup Co.

Gladden was talking about how the children's gospel song was an inspiration behind the name and mission of the restaurant.

Little Light Bread and Soup Co. has been a shining light in the community as they have served up food. Anyone can come in, sit down and eat, without paying a dime or leaving behind several. It's whatever the customer can afford.

"It's a labor of love. Being of service to my community, that's why I get up in the morning," Caitlin Ryan, owner and chef of the restaurant, said.

Ryan first started the restaurant in the middle of the pandemic.

"I started making quarts of soup and taking around to anybody that asked. Whether or not they wanted to pay for it was irrelevant. I started doing so many soups that I broke the stove in our rental home," Ryan said.

Ryan opened the storefront on Yanceyville Street in May 2020. After a brief period of closing, they rebranded and reopened about two weeks ago.

"I've been coming here as a regular every week," Gladden said.

Gladden said she not only enjoys the soup, but also the ministry.

"That's a very good blessing for the businesses to give back to the community," Gladden said.

"We're just trying to make people smile with food," Ryan said.

A business that continues to shine bright in a world with so much darkness.

Ryan said the best way you can help out is to come by and eat!