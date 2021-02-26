Pie Guys' Pizza & More closed indefinitely after fire

Management at the popular Winston-Salem restaurant did not say when it will reopen.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pie Guys' Pizza & More, a popular Winston-Salem restaurant, has closed its doors due to 'extensive smoke damage', management said.

In a Facebook post, Pie Guys' announced a fire at the restaurant caused extensive smoke damage. The fire happened after the restaurant closed on Wednesday, Feb. 24. All employees were out of the building and no one was hurt, according to the post.

Management said Food Lion employees saw the fire and immediately called the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

"Naturally, Robert and the rest of the family are in shock. Our prayers go out to our employees who will be impacted by our indefinite closure, especially during a pandemic." the Facebook post said, "We will miss all of our friends who we see on a weekly basis."