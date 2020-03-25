GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Finding household items can be a challenge right now, but have you tried the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market?

The market is open everyday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They are rearranging the setup of their 25 vendors to follow social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: County-by-county breakdown of positive cases

Vendors have a variety of fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy.

Linda Wells, a vendor at the market said many customers were excited to find food there, that was sold out at the grocery store.

“My meat products have picked up so it balances out.” Wells said. “We haven’t been seeing more foot traffic just seems like they’re making larger purchases.”

There are signs at the market to remind shoppers to wash their hands and encourage social distancing.

