Barbadian BBQ Burgers: In the Virtual News 2 Kitchen

Barbadian BBQ Burger by Natashachef Inc.
Homemade BBQ
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup honey
1 tsp garlic
1/4 cup tomato paste
1/4 cup molasses
3 tablespoons Worcestershire
2 teaspoons liquid smoke
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 tsp jerk seasoning
Procedure:
Combine ingredients and whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan.
Simmer. Cook over medium-high heat until the sauce reaches a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer (uncovered) for 10-15 minutes, or until the sauce has slightly thickened.
Serve. Use the sauce immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week.
Assemble:
Burger Bun
Lettuce or Spinach
Tomato
Coleslaw
Avocado
Cheese
Procedure:
- Grill Turkey Burger or Burger of Choice, Grill the bun
- Brush each side of the Burger with the BBQ Sauce.
- Add toppings and Serve with a Side of Fries
