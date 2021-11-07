Barbadian BBQ Burgers: In the Virtual News 2 Kitchen

Chef Natasha puts a twist on backyard burgers.

Check out what Chef Natasha does to this simple summertime favorite!

Barbadian BBQ Burger by Natashachef Inc.

Homemade BBQ

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup honey

1 tsp garlic

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons Worcestershire

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tsp jerk seasoning

Procedure:

Combine ingredients and whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan.

Simmer. Cook over medium-high heat until the sauce reaches a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer (uncovered) for 10-15 minutes, or until the sauce has slightly thickened.

Serve. Use the sauce immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week.

Assemble:

Burger Bun

Lettuce or Spinach

Tomato

Coleslaw

Avocado

Cheese

Procedure:

Grill Turkey Burger or Burger of Choice, Grill the bun

Brush each side of the Burger with the BBQ Sauce.

Add toppings and Serve with a Side of Fries