Chef Felicia cooks up 2 new recipes in the News 2 Kitchen

Check out these two recipes from popular, local chef Felicia Daniel!
Carrotcake Cheesecake
Cheesecake Mixture
- 2 (8 oz) pkgs. cream cheese, softened well (but not melted)
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup sour cream
Carrot Cake
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/3 cups finely grated carrots
Icing
- 2 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 Tbsp butter, softened
- 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, add together sugar and 1 1/2 tsp flour until well combined. Add cream cheese and blend together until smooth.
- Mix in eggs one at a time, then add in sour cream. Mix until smooth and set aside.
- In a separate mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Add canola oil, applesauce, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla extract and blend mixture using mixer on low speed for 1 minute.
- Add carrots and raisins and mix until evenly distributed.
- Pour 1 1/2 cups carrot cake mixture into buttered springform pan and spread into an even layer. Spoon about 1/3 of the cream cheese mixture by the spoonfuls over carrot cake layer, Do Not Spread.
- Spoon remaining carrot cake mixture over cream cheese layer, then finish pouring remaining cheesecake mixture over carrot cake layer, being sure to cover all of the carrot cake mixture.
- Bake for 60 - 65 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on a wire rack at least 1 hour before removing from pan. Allow to completely cool, at least 3-4 hours or refrigerated.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whip together cream cheese and butter until smooth, about 4-5 minutes.
- Ice the top and sides of the chilled cake and sprinkle edges with chopped pecans. and enjoy!
Quick and Easy Kabobs
Marinade
•4 tablespoons olive oil
•3 tablespoons soy sauce
•3 tablespoons lemon juice
•2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 1 ½ tablespoons dry basil
• 2 teaspoons dry parsley flakes
• ½ teaspoon black pepper
• ¼ cup yellow mustard
• 2-3 tablespoons hot honey
• 2-3lbs assorted meats(steak, chicken, pork, shrimp, veggies)
• Wooden skewers(however many you need)
- Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.
- In medium zip top bags, place cubed meats and veggies in separate bags.
- Pour marinade in each bag. Remove excess air and seal bags.
- Place bags in refrigerator and allowed to marinate for at least one hour prior to cooking. The longer the better.
- Soak wooden skewers in water while meats and veggies are marinating.
- Once meats and veggies have marinated thoroughly, place assortments on soaked skewers.
- Grill or roast skewers until thoroughly cook, basting with extra marinade.
- Serve.