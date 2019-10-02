Tomato Caprese with Fresh Burrata

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pint of ripe red Cherry Tomatoes

• ¼ red onion sliced and quartered

• 4 fresh basil leaves

• Olive Oil

• Kosher salt – to taste

• Fresh ground black pepper – to taste

• Balsamic glaze – to drizzle

• Burrata Cheese (BelGioioso Brand)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place tomatoes, red onions, salt, pepper, olive oil, and chopped basil in a mixing bowl and toss to coat evenly.

2. Spread ingredients onto a serving plate.

3. Drizzle the balsamic glaze on top of your tomato mixture.

4. Top with Burrata Cheese and season with salt and pepper.

5. Enjoy.

Linguine Positano

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

• ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 garlic cloves

• 1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes in juice

• ½ cup chopped fresh basil

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1-pound fresh linguine

• 8 oz chicken breast

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prepare your cooking surface for medium heat to cook your chicken.

2. Lightly oil your cooking surface. Turn your chicken after 5 minutes, until the chicken is nicely browned and feels firm when the top is pressed with a finger, about 10 minutes total.

3. To make this sauce, heat the oil and garlic together in a small skillet over medium-low heat just so the garlic is softened and the oil is very warm, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand to infuse the oil, about 30 minutes.

4. Pour the tomatoes and their juices into a bowl. Squeeze the tomatoes through your fingers until they are coarsely crushed. Stir in the garlic in its oil and the basil. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand for 1 to 2 hours for the flavors to marry.

5. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the linguine and stir well to separate the strands. Cook until al dente. Drain well.

6. Return the linguine to its cooking pot. Add the sauce and mix well. Cover and let stand for 1 minute. Divide among 4 serving bowls and serve hot.

Tip: When local tomatoes are in season, use 3 pounds ripe plum (Roma) tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and cut into ½ -inch dice, instead of canned tomatoes.